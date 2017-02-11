Developers pitch projects to urbanize Kierland in northeast Phoenix
Developers pitch projects to urbanize Kierland in northeast Phoenix PHOENIX -- The area on the Scottsdale-Phoenix border is transitioning away from car-focused shopping, developers say. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2l0DHwE Plans to attract hundreds of new residents to the Kierland area of north Phoenix are taking shape, as developers reimagine traditional shopping centers as high-end, urban projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|22 hr
|Okie
|7
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Fri
|okiady
|10
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|Fri
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 9
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Feb 9
|alien
|5
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC