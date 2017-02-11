Developers pitch projects to urbanize...

Developers pitch projects to urbanize Kierland in northeast Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Developers pitch projects to urbanize Kierland in northeast Phoenix PHOENIX -- The area on the Scottsdale-Phoenix border is transitioning away from car-focused shopping, developers say. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2l0DHwE Plans to attract hundreds of new residents to the Kierland area of north Phoenix are taking shape, as developers reimagine traditional shopping centers as high-end, urban projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b... 22 hr Okie 7
News Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u... Fri slick willie expl... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? Fri okiady 10
News Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U... Fri moonjack 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu Wildchild 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Feb 9 Taylor 4
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Feb 9 alien 5
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,779,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC