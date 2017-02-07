Dad of starved Phoenix infant gets 15...

Dad of starved Phoenix infant gets 15 years in prison

Ryan Adam Morris pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse and on count of attempted child abuse in January. Dad of starved Phoenix infant gets 15 years in prison PHOENIX -- Ryan Adam Morris pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse and on count of attempted child abuse in January.

