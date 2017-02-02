Chronically ill Phoenix teen gets mon...

Chronically ill Phoenix teen gets monster surprise at school

Lucy Sosa, 16, and her brother, Noah, met Scarlet Bandit driver Dawn Creten at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix on Feb. 2, 2017. Hope Kids, an organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses, arranged for the monster-truck surprise.

