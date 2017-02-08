Centerfolds Cabaret Employees Plead N...

Centerfolds Cabaret Employees Plead Not Guilty in Firefighter Murder Case

9 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Employees of Phoenix strip joint Centerfolds Cabaret have pled not guilty to charges in connection with the recent beating death of an off-duty firefighter at the club. Centerfolds manager Timothy Piegari and doorman Brandon Draper entered their respective pleas in the case during an appearance in Maricopa Country Superior Court on Tuesday.

