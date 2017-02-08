Centerfolds Cabaret Employees Plead Not Guilty in Firefighter Murder Case
Employees of Phoenix strip joint Centerfolds Cabaret have pled not guilty to charges in connection with the recent beating death of an off-duty firefighter at the club. Centerfolds manager Timothy Piegari and doorman Brandon Draper entered their respective pleas in the case during an appearance in Maricopa Country Superior Court on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|4 hr
|Sharon
|9
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Tue
|Whiny1
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Tue
|okiady
|2
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Feb 6
|Gues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC