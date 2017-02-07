Bounty hunter who mistakenly rousted Phoenix police chief: 'I have to live with that'
Greg Turner admits mistakes in how he and a team of bounty hunters descended on the home of Phoenix's police chief, but insists it wasn't a crime. Bounty hunter who mistakenly rousted Phoenix police chief: 'I have to live with that' Greg Turner admits mistakes in how he and a team of bounty hunters descended on the home of Phoenix's police chief, but insists it wasn't a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|3 hr
|Sharon
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Mon
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC