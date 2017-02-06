Blue Bunny launching ice cream 'food truck' in Phoenix and Orlando
Blue Bunny, the ice cream maker owned by Iowa-based Wells Enterprises, has announced it is launching two ice cream "food trucks," with one making stops throughout the greater Phoenix area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Guest
|136
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|7 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|11 hr
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Feb 4
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Feb 4
|Okie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC