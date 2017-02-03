Bill would remove protections for pool buyers
A 2002 law enacted to protect consumers after fly-by-night pool contractors ripped off homeowners across metro Phoenix is on the fast-track for repeal under a change pushed as part of Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to streamline business regulations. The measure backed by Ducey's contractor regulation agency also removes a requirement that the license of a remodeling and repair contractor who doesn't carry workers' compensation insurance must be suspended.
