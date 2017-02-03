Best Valentine's Day shows in Phoenix and Prescott 2017

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Is there a better date night than a concert, especially for Valentine's Day? Concerts can make for a great romantic night out or a fun night on your own if you're single, and Phoenix has some great ones from which to chose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.