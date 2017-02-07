Autism group's Beneficial Beans to open at downtown Phoenix library,...
Next month, the vacant cafe in Burton Barr Central Library in downtown Phoenix will be serving coffee, snacks and opportunities for young adults on the autism spectrum to get real-world work experience.
