Arizona Supreme Court strikes down no...

Arizona Supreme Court strikes down no-bond rule for defendants facing child-sex crime charges

10 hrs ago

Arizona Supreme Court strikes down no-bond rule for defendants facing child-sex crime charges The court decision opens opportunities for hundreds of accused sex offenders potentially to be eligible for bail. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kVqbuj Provisions that categorically prevent judges from setting bail for all defendants held on allegations of sex crimes against those younger than 15 were "unconstitutional on their face," the Arizona Supreme Court ruled.

