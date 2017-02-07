Arizona Capitol Museum to open exhibi...

Arizona Capitol Museum to open exhibit on ex-Gov. Symington

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The exhibit opens 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the museum's annex located at 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. The museum says personal mementoes and a trove of family history items that Symington found in a trunk belonging to his mother form the exhibit's centerpiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 14 hr Whiny1 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 17 hr okiady 2
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 17 hr okiady 8
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 23 hr Natchez 193,127
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) Tue citizen 137
People in Ashtabula Ohio? Mon Gues 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC