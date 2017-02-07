Arizona Capitol Museum to open exhibit on ex-Gov. Symington
The exhibit opens 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the museum's annex located at 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. The museum says personal mementoes and a trove of family history items that Symington found in a trunk belonging to his mother form the exhibit's centerpiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|14 hr
|Whiny1
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,098
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|17 hr
|okiady
|2
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|17 hr
|okiady
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|23 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Mon
|Gues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC