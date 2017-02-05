Ariana Grande Shuts Down Slut Shamers...

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Slut Shamers In Powerful Video On First Night Of Tour

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Slut shamers beware, Ariana Grande is most definitely a 'dangerous woman'! The singer took the opportunity to totally slam haters who have come at her for her statements about not wanting to be objectified with a powerful video she showed during the very first stop on her current tour. Don't mess with Ariana Grande unless you want to get dissed in public in the most epic of ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People in Ashtabula Ohio? 37 min Carol 3
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 14 hr Phart While a Child 135
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Huntington Guy 193,123
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,097
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Sat Okie 1
News Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD... Sat Okie 1
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Sat Lady Jaja 43
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,459 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC