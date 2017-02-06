Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Are Coming to Downtown Phoenix

This gloomy Monday morning, a beam of sunshine broke through when word arrived that Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will come to downtown Phoenix's Comerica Theatre for a night of conversation on Friday, June 9. Billed as AC2, an intimate evening of "deep talk and shallow tales," the Emmy-winning CNN anchor will sit down with Bravo's Emperor of the Housewives for an "unscripted, uncensored, and unforgettable" chat, during which they'll interview each other about world events and pop culture.

