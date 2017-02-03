8 Food and Drink Bargains This February in Metro Phoenix
Starting around 6:30 p.m. nightly, drivers near Indian School and 20th Street are likely to spot white tents that can only mean one thing: the Nogales Hot Dogs van is setting up shop for another night of serving up cheap hot dogs. Nab a bacon-wrapped Sonoran dog with all the fixings for $3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott the Arizona Republic newspaper
|1 hr
|Patrick
|7
|trump! build that wall!!!
|3 hr
|kyman
|5
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Giang nguyen
|46
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|7 hr
|alien
|4
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|8 hr
|ArtemisBlack
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Robert
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Thu
|sdofaz
|193,121
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC