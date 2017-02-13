13 Best Bookstores in Metro Phoenix

13 Best Bookstores in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

If it's a classic, countless others have read it before you, and if it's new, many will read it after you. On and on the pattern goes, until you and a bunch of complete strangers are bonded simply because of a book you've read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 21 min okiady 193,118
Why are people banning Starbucks? 16 hr Fact 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 17 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 8
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Tue thatshowitis 4
Bad driver. Tue Rampage 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon HotNPhx 1,095
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? Mon Trump march on 6
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC