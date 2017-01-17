Wife to remain jailed in shooting of husband
A Yuma County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center officer removes Paula Dianne Eure from court Wednesday afternoon after Eure appeared before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart. Six days after his wife shot him in the face, Paula Dianne Eure's 70-year-old husband asked a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday to have her released from custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|1 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Best place to buy porno (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|wallace
|12
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Jan 16
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Jan 15
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|1
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 12
|specterlee
|43
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC