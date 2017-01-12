Wife arrested after allegedly shooting husband in face
A 62-year-old Foothills woman has been arrested on pending charges, including attempted murder, after she allegedly shot her husband in the face following a verbal argument Thursday morning. Yuma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Alfonso Zavala said deputies responded to a home in the 11400 block of 39th Lane at approximately 8:42 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
