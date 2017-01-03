Why Artist Pete Petrisko Wants You to Stop Calling Roosevelt Row an Arts District
A couple of days before First Friday in December 2016, Phoenix artist Pete Petrisko posted large stickers around Roosevelt Row , a part of downtown Phoenix lauded in recent years as one of the country's best art districts and neighborhoods. The stickers look like advertisements for Roosevelt Row, complete with this tagline: Luxury Living & Good Eats District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|2 hr
|Agent777
|7
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|Jan 6
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC