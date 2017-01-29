Who Arizona Democrats and Republicans elected to lead the parties
Who Arizona Democrats and Republicans elected to lead the parties The state Democratic Party re-elected its state chairwoman amid a lawsuit from the party's former executive director. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jL2aT3 Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Alexis Tameron retained her position as chairwoman during the Democrats' reorganization meeting on Jan. 28, 2017, in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|20 hr
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|22 hr
|hate brown bean e...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|Sat
|Steve
|5
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|positronium
|193,116
|Valerie Hood (May '16)
|Sat
|SallyinSF
|13
|trump! build that wall!!!
|Jan 26
|Where is my love ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC