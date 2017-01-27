What's the big idea? Phoenix calling on innovators to rid of waste problem Phoenix will award $20,000 toward starting a business to help reduce the overwhelming amount of waste in landfills. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jGloJj A Phoenix worker drives one of the trucks that is taking in data to help analyze what will lead to less trash by 2050.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.