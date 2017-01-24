What we know about President Donald Trump's coming immigration orders
Two high-profile Arizona cases involving people killed by undocumented immigrants resonated with Trump, who frequently highlighted them on the campaign trail. What we know about President Donald Trump's coming immigration orders Two high-profile Arizona cases involving people killed by undocumented immigrants resonated with Trump, who frequently highlighted them on the campaign trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16)
|3 hr
|John
|2
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|ozy
|60
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Mon
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC