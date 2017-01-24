What we know about President Donald T...

What we know about President Donald Trump's coming immigration orders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Two high-profile Arizona cases involving people killed by undocumented immigrants resonated with Trump, who frequently highlighted them on the campaign trail. What we know about President Donald Trump's coming immigration orders Two high-profile Arizona cases involving people killed by undocumented immigrants resonated with Trump, who frequently highlighted them on the campaign trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) 3 hr John 2
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) 7 hr ozy 60
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Mon Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Sun devis 1
Smoking females Jan 21 John 13
Test Jan 20 Joe 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC