Ukip volunteer faces up to 20 years in jail after plea bargain over wire fraud
A former aide to Nigel Farage faces up to 20 years in jail in the US after admitting attempting to defraud criminals on the "dark web" by masquerading as a money launderer. George Cottrell posed as a "financier" on a black market network where he offered to help transfer the ill-gotten gains of drug traffickers, according to court documents.
