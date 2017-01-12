UFC Fight Night 103 results: Joe Lauzon decisions Marcin Held, claims he lost '100 percent'

Two spectacular submission artists meet in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 103: "Rodriguez vs. Penn," which takes place inside Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, live on FOX Sports 1. Marcin Held was coming off a lopsided loss to Diego Sanchez, while Lauzon had last lost a split decision to Jim Miller. They opened with a lot of jabs and circling, Lauzon pressing forward.

