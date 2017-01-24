Tour Luxury Brownstones in Midtown Phoenix
Enjoy "A Day at the Chateau" and special presentations by Williams-Sonoma, while touring three of the Valley's most remarkable, multi-million five-story chateaus, Chateau on Central . Hosted by Monson Luxury Group of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty , Williams-Sonoma and Chicago Title this special open house afternoon will take place on-site at Chateau on Central on Saturday, January 28th from Noon to 3:30 p.m. Located at the corner of Palm Lane & Central Avenue, the afternoon begins with a tour of all three chateaus and mini-chat sessions while enjoying complimentary gourmet bites and bubbly, followed a special knife presentation by Williams-Sonoma.
