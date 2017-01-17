To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, Arizona kills bills

Thorpe proposed House Bill 2119, which will not get a committee hearing, as the bill was set... A Milwaukee man says a Wisconsin sheriff who's gained prominence for his outspoken support of Donald Trump detained him after a flight for shaking his head at the lawman South Carolina lawmaker remains jailed Wednesday on the state's most serious domestic violence charge as prosecutors disclosed new details of an alleged attack on his wife A Republican lawmaker's plan to penalize Arizona colleges and universities that teach ethnic studies has died even before a committee hearing Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.