To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, ...

To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, Arizona kills bills

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Arizona state Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, speaks on the House floor at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Phoenix. Thorpe proposed House Bill 2119, which will not get a committee hearing, as the bill was set to penalize colleges and universities that teach "ethnic studies" classes, and targets these Arizona schools from granting in-state tuition to immigrants granted deferred deportation under an Obama Administration policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 16 HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Jan 16 my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Jan 15 why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Jan 15 Anonymous 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 12 specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 19 at 3:40AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,078 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC