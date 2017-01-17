Thousands Rally at Women's March on P...

Thousands Rally at Women's March on Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Thousands of people at the Women's March on Phoenix advocated for a number of issues: gender equality, climate change, immigrant rights, and racial justice. From left: Michele, Oscar, and Mike DeSimone look on as protesters walk past them during the Women's March on Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 45 min Okie 1,093
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... 3 hr devis 1
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Presidential protests Jan 20 Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Jan 20 Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Jan 19 Old friend 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at January 22 at 1:37PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC