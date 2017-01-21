Thousands expected for Phoenix women's march Saturday
Thousands expected for Phoenix women's march Saturday Follow our live coverage of the Phoenix sister march to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kbR5tF Thousands of people are expected to flood to downtown Phoenix on Saturday to participate in the state's largest sister march to the Women's March on Washington. The Women's March on Washington, which is expected to draw about 200,000 people to Washington, D.C., was organized amid concerns about threats to women's rights, including abortion, affordable health care and equal pay, under President Donald Trump.
