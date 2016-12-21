The Latest: Storm leads to lifting of Phoenix no-burn day
A storm and accompanying winds that swept air pollution from Maricopa County has led to the cancellation of a ban on burning wood in fireplaces. Bob Huhn from the county air quality department said Sunday afternoon that changing forecasts led state regulators to rescind their high pollution advisory for metro Phoenix.
