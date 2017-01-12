The Hive Has a New Mural, Thanks to NeoGlyphix Art Collective

The indigenous aerosol art collective called NeoGlyphix is making its mark on Phoenix, with works created by indigenous graffiti artists and muralists from Arizona and beyond. Its latest work is an abstract mural spanning the north-facing exterior wall of the Hive , featuring work by Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Dwayne "Dwayno Insano" Manuel, and Los Angeles artist Vyal.

