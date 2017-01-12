The Hive Has a New Mural, Thanks to N...

The Hive Has a New Mural, Thanks to NeoGlyphix Art Collective

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The indigenous aerosol art collective called NeoGlyphix is making its mark on Phoenix, with works created by indigenous graffiti artists and muralists from Arizona and beyond. Its latest work is an abstract mural spanning the north-facing exterior wall of the Hive , featuring work by Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Dwayne "Dwayno Insano" Manuel, and Los Angeles artist Vyal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 23 hr specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 10 Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel Jan 10 citizen 9
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC