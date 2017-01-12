The Hive Has a New Mural, Thanks to NeoGlyphix Art Collective
The indigenous aerosol art collective called NeoGlyphix is making its mark on Phoenix, with works created by indigenous graffiti artists and muralists from Arizona and beyond. Its latest work is an abstract mural spanning the north-facing exterior wall of the Hive , featuring work by Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Dwayne "Dwayno Insano" Manuel, and Los Angeles artist Vyal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC