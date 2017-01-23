The 11 Best Hotel Bars With Live Music in Metro Phoenix
You can check them out any time you like, and you may never want to leave. 11. The Sheraton Grand Phoenix The craft cocktails may be the real rock stars at District American Kitchen & Wine Bar in The Sheraton Grand Phoenix, but occasionally, you'd swear Michael Bubl was singing behind the big curtain that partitions a small stage area from the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|12 hr
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|devis
|1
|Smoking females
|Jan 21
|John
|13
|Presidential protests
|Jan 20
|Why
|1
|Have any of you been polled?
|Jan 20
|Polling Virgin
|1
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Jan 19
|Old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC