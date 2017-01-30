The 10 Best Female Fronted Bands in Phoenix in 2017
There's always lulls in every music scene, but right now ain't one of them. Many of these active acts are bands that feature a mix of male and female performers playing every style you can wrap your head around, from sweet alt-country to ferocious punk rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|3 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|5 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|5 hr
|Protoham
|6
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|16 hr
|Trump march on
|6
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Sun
|ballzdeep
|107
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC