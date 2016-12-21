Stepdad speaks out after multi-city car chase
However, his stepdad told ABC15 that the suspect was helping his kids and ex-girlfriend move. Their stuff was in the back of the U-Haul truck that he eventually used to run from police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|19 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
|Smoking females
|Dec 29
|John
|11
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC