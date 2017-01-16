South Central Light Rail Extension Moves Forward
The Federal Transit Administration has granted a significant environmental approval for the planned South Central Light Rail Extension that moves the project closer to being built. The approval allows Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix to proceed with final design work on the extension, a milestone necessary for the project to be completed by 2023.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|10 hr
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|23 hr
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 12
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC