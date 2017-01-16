South Central Light Rail Extension Mo...

South Central Light Rail Extension Moves Forward

The Federal Transit Administration has granted a significant environmental approval for the planned South Central Light Rail Extension that moves the project closer to being built. The approval allows Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix to proceed with final design work on the extension, a milestone necessary for the project to be completed by 2023.

