Scott's Generations Deli moving after...

Scott's Generations Deli moving after 27 years in central Phoenix neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

While a slew of new restaurants are moving in at Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue in Phoenix, a family-owned deli is moving out. Scott's Generations Deli moving after 27 years in central Phoenix neighborhood While a slew of new restaurants are moving in at Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue in Phoenix, a family-owned deli is moving out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 16 HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Jan 16 my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Jan 15 why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Jan 15 Anonymous 1
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 12 specterlee 43
What ever happened to Glendale Punk? Jan 11 Where dat money 1
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 11 I win 1,053
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC