Saving Banksy Is Coming to FilmBar in Downtown Phoenix
And who owns street art after it's painted? They're questions at the heart of a film called Saving Banksy , which opens at FilmBar on Friday, January 13. The 80-minute documentary, which director Colin Day started in 2014 and finished last year, is just now being released. It explores the practice of removing art painted for public viewing, then keeping or selling it against the artist's expressed wishes.
