Sagebrush Sparrow near Phoenix, Arizo...

Sagebrush Sparrow near Phoenix, Arizona, January 2015, by Laure Wilson Neish.

Kenn Kaufman's column "ID Tips" appears in every issue of BirdWatching. In our January-February 2017 issue, he takes on the challenging task of separating Sagebrush Sparrow and Bell's Sparrow, a pair of species known as Sage Sparrow until not too long ago.

