Ron Pohl has been promoted Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Best Western Inte...
Ron Pohl has been promoted Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Best Western International, Inc. in Phoenix - AZ, USA Best Western Hotels & Resorts' has promoted Ron Pohl to SVP and COO. The promotion comes at the end of a significant year for the brand, celebrating a 70-year anniversary, rolling out a new breakfast program, launching a global responsive site and achieving record-setting results in RevPAR, according to the brand.
