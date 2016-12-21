Ron Pohl has been promoted Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Best Western International, Inc. in Phoenix - AZ, USA Best Western Hotels & Resorts' has promoted Ron Pohl to SVP and COO. The promotion comes at the end of a significant year for the brand, celebrating a 70-year anniversary, rolling out a new breakfast program, launching a global responsive site and achieving record-setting results in RevPAR, according to the brand.

