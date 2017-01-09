Review: 'Fiddler on the Roof' at the Herberger in Phoenix
"My Fair Lady" has been called "the perfect musical," but there are a handful of other classics that belong in that elite club, and "Fiddler on the Roof" is one of them. Review: 'Fiddler on the Roof' at the Herberger in Phoenix "My Fair Lady" has been called "the perfect musical," but there are a handful of other classics that belong in that elite club, and "Fiddler on the Roof" is one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|2 hr
|Agent777
|7
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Jan 7
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|Jan 6
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC