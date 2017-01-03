Raw video: Interview with naked woman...

Raw video: Interview with naked woman accused stealing MCSO vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - Just hours after her bond was set at $50,000, a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy sat down with reporters to explain what happened from her point of view. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 1 hr Agent777 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr Pasquali 1,085
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Jan 7 Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Jan 7 Steve 3
Laveen demon or tree pic Jan 6 curious 4
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC