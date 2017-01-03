Raw video: Interview with naked woman accused stealing MCSO vehicle
PHOENIX - Just hours after her bond was set at $50,000, a Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit that ended near Eloy sat down with reporters to explain what happened from her point of view. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Lisa Ann Luna took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend last Thursday.
