Queen's Coming to Metro Phoenix This ...

Queen's Coming to Metro Phoenix This Summer - And Adam Lambert Will Be Singing

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

On stage, he attracted every eyeball in the house to not just witness his inimitable sense of showmanship but to watch him use his acrobatic, powerful pipes sing some of the best rock songs ever written Mercury was so irreplaceable that for more than a decade after his death, Queen didn't even try to replace him. Paul Rodgers stepped in for a few concert dates between 2006 and 2009, but it wasn't until 2012 that Queen finally found a voice that could do justice to Mercury's towering vocals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump! build that wall!!! 12 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 devis 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC