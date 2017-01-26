Queen's Coming to Metro Phoenix This Summer - And Adam Lambert Will Be Singing

On stage, he attracted every eyeball in the house to not just witness his inimitable sense of showmanship but to watch him use his acrobatic, powerful pipes sing some of the best rock songs ever written Mercury was so irreplaceable that for more than a decade after his death, Queen didn't even try to replace him. Paul Rodgers stepped in for a few concert dates between 2006 and 2009, but it wasn't until 2012 that Queen finally found a voice that could do justice to Mercury's towering vocals.

