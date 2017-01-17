Porn studio owner to be tried on char...

Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel

2 hrs ago

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows William James Hartwell, who is scheduled to go on trial next week on charges that his pornography-production studio near Phoenix's airport operated as a front for a prostitution ring. Hartwell denies the allegations and accuses the government of criminalizing actions protected by the First Amendment.

Phoenix, AZ

