Porn studio owner to be tried on charges of running brothel

By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press PHOENIX - The owner of a business in an industrial area of Phoenix says he was running a legitimate porn studio where amateurs could rent cameras, lights and props to create their own sex scenes with the help of a model. Authorities, however, say it was nothing more than a cleverly disguised brothel raking in $40,000 a month in profits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.