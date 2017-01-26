Police release body camera footage of...

Police release body camera footage of Phoenix man who died

Read more: Yuma Sun

Police have released some body camera footage involving a man who died after scuffling with officers at a community center in Phoenix. The footage taken Jan. 4 shows the arrest of 43-year-old Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin, who struggled with officers outside the Maryvale Community Center.

