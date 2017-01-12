Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. 3 arrested in connection to December homicide

TUCSON, AZ - Three people have been arrested in connection to a December, 2016 homicide, after homicide detectives, detectives from the Fugitive Investigative Strike Team , Robbery Assault Unit , Community Problems Unit, and Crimes Against Children Unit executed search warrants on multiple locations in Tucson and Phoenix. According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release, the suspects are 26-year-old Jessica Rodriguez, 35-year-old Aaron Heath, and 28-year-old Joel Rodriguez.

