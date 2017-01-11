PHX. Police arrest man involved in 20...

PHX. Police arrest man involved in 2014 murder

Court records show that on January 12 Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Robert Larson Hoffmann at his home near 21st Avenue and Beardsley Road for the murder of Joseph Gregory Hight. Police say Hight was dropped off at a house near 18th Street and Bell Road on September 27, 2014, where he got into an argument regarding a cell phone.

