Photos: 'Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite' at Grand Arthaus
People gather at "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" on Jan. 14, 2017 in Phoenix. The art show and sale at Grand Arthaus was to benefit Planned Parenthood and is part of a nationwide response by artists to the election of Donald Trump.
