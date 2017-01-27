Phoenix wrong-way crash victims still critical 6 weeks later
A fundraiser will be held in Gilbert to help the families of Kyle Ruiz and Brandon Gauna, who remain hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Phoenix.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|okiady
|193,114
|trump! build that wall!!!
|21 hr
|Where is my love ...
|4
|PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama
|Thu
|Where is my love ...
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Duffy moon
|61
|Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16)
|Tue
|John
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 23
|Trst
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 23
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,094
