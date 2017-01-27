Phoenix wrong-way crash victims still...

Phoenix wrong-way crash victims still critical 6 weeks later

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A fundraiser will be held in Gilbert to help the families of Kyle Ruiz and Brandon Gauna, who remain hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Phoenix. Phoenix wrong-way crash victims still critical 6 weeks later A fundraiser will be held in Gilbert to help the families of Kyle Ruiz and Brandon Gauna, who remain hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 1 hr okiady 193,114
trump! build that wall!!! 21 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Duffy moon 61
Help wanting to attract and to find milfs. (May '16) Tue John 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC