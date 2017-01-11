Phoenix traffic: Stretches of SR 51 to be closed overnight
Sections of northbound State Route 51 near Indian School and Camelback roads will be closed the next two nights for work to install new traffic-flow detector. Phoenix traffic: Stretches of SR 51 to be closed overnight Sections of northbound State Route 51 near Indian School and Camelback roads will be closed the next two nights for work to install new traffic-flow detector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|21 hr
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Wed
|I win
|1,053
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Tue
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC