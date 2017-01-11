Phoenix traffic: Stretches of SR 51 t...

Phoenix traffic: Stretches of SR 51 to be closed overnight

Sections of northbound State Route 51 near Indian School and Camelback roads will be closed the next two nights for work to install new traffic-flow detector.

