Phoenix tech veteran Thom Brodeur tak...

Phoenix tech veteran Thom Brodeur takes CEO role for Yandy

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Thom Brodeur, a Phoenix-based veteran of the tech and startup industry, has a new role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr HotnPhx 1,091
Presidential protests 5 hr Why 1
Have any of you been polled? 9 hr Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Thu Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Thu Gisou Rafii 45
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Thu American Citizen 1 1
Best place to buy porno (Oct '11) Thu wallace 12
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 2:06PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC